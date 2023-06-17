Centurion Wealth Management LLC Invests $838,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,795,000 after buying an additional 1,923,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $123.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 810,993 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,058 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

