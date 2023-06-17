Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 509 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,541,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $753,624,000 after acquiring an additional 199,614 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $123.53 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 810,993 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,058. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.