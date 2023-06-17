Natixis Increases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Natixis raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,022 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $25,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Water Works Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of AWK opened at $148.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.86.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

