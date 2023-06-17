Natixis Grows Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Natixis lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,022 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $25,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in American Water Works by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 83,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AWK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Insider Activity

American Water Works Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $148.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.86. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.