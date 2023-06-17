MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,890 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Valero Energy by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Valero Energy by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

VLO stock opened at $114.21 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.76.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

