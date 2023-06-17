MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 627 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $14,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Natixis grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,068.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 62,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,847,000 after buying an additional 57,253 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $919.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $917.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $858.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $581.32 and a twelve month high of $964.58.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.17 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,990.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,990.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $744,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

