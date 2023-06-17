MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $111.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.52. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $113.15. The stock has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

