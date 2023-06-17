Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 60,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Northern Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,376,000 after buying an additional 41,016 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Northern Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.46.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $74.71 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.28.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

