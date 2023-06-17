DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $13,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DexCom by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in DexCom by 3,596.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $274,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $274,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $633,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,967 shares of company stock worth $9,289,550. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom stock opened at $130.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.31 and its 200-day moving average is $115.45. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.74 and a 12 month high of $134.14.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.81.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

