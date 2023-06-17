Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $13,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,943,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.33.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

See Also

