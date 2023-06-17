Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.55.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

