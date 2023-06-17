S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,396,000 after purchasing an additional 21,743 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $5,871,281. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&P Global Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $395.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $362.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $402.92. The firm has a market cap of $127.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.