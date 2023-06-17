MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 9,974 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,974 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $13,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on OXY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

Insider Activity

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,789,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.32 per share, with a total value of $106,154,860.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,707,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,558,466,299.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased 9,236,967 shares of company stock valued at $541,262,534 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE OXY opened at $58.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $54.30 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

