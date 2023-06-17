Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Graco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Graco by 19.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Graco by 3.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Graco by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Graco stock opened at $86.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,790.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,790.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,303,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,802 over the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.