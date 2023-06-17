MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $15.39 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,489,000 after buying an additional 87,888 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 36,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

