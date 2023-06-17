MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $14,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $406.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $379.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.09. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $407.79. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. McKesson’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,667 shares of company stock worth $11,123,837. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

