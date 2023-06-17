MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $13,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $393,291,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $223,829,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,413 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,128 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,895,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.35.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $121.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.67. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

