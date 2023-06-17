Campion Asset Management Purchases 202 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Campion Asset Management lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,540 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,801,337,000 after buying an additional 912,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after buying an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,683,673,000 after buying an additional 640,839 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Visa by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after buying an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

V opened at $229.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.61. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $429.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

