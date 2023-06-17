Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.8% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Mastercard by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 0.7 %

MA stock opened at $376.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $375.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.