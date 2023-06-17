Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $87.39 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

