MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 9,872 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,830 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,872 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $52,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $155.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.28. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.97 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The stock has a market cap of $418.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,318,443 shares of company stock worth $2,073,859,260. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.