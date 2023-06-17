Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $152,291.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,895,708.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,514 shares of company stock worth $1,323,708 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

