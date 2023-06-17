Claro Advisors LLC Has $480,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 109.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,931 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Applied Materials by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $138.93 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $142.53. The stock has a market cap of $116.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

