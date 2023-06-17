MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 17,927 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $43,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 95,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 18,349 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,267 shares of company stock valued at $533,293 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

NYSE:VZ opened at $36.47 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The company has a market cap of $153.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

