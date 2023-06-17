MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $14.91 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $14,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

