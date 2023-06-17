MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $52.33 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,581 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $52,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MCD opened at $293.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.68 and a 200-day moving average of $276.68. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

