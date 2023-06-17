Claro Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 19,079 Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. Claro Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $196,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMO opened at $24.75 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

