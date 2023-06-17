Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.38 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.99. The firm has a market cap of $103.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.