Claro Advisors LLC Has $565,000 Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $72.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $62.97 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.35.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

