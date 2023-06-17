Claro Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,451 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $455.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $434.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $490.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

