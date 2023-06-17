MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 463,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,711 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $50,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 30,464 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $1,100,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430,872 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $47,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $106.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The company has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.32.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

