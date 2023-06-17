Claro Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 156.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 168.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,065 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BCX opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Cuts Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.