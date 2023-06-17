BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BST. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSE:BST opened at $33.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $27.45 and a 12 month high of $38.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

