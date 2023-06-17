Claro Advisors LLC Has $601,000 Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,822,000 after purchasing an additional 92,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,881,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,627,000 after buying an additional 15,479 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,975,000 after buying an additional 114,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA stock opened at $273.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $275.24.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,966,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,504 shares of company stock valued at $17,197,050 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.