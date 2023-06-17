Athena Investment Management Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Athena Investment Management increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,083 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.8% of Athena Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.23.

Shares of MSFT opened at $342.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.16. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $351.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

