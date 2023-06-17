2,187 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.26.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.6 %

SHW opened at $247.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $265.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.98 and a 200 day moving average of $233.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

