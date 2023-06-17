Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Increased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

