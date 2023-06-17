Claro Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $83.94 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.19.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

