4,461 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.92.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

