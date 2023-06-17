Claro Advisors LLC Raises Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,331,000 after acquiring an additional 111,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,694,000 after purchasing an additional 456,306 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after purchasing an additional 589,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,355 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $47.49 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NJR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Insider Activity

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.