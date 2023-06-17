Claro Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PII. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Shares of PII stock opened at $121.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $123.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

