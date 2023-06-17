Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,188 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,510 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,027,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,054,000 after purchasing an additional 828,951 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $833,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $91.36 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.17. The company has a market capitalization of $166.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.
