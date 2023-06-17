Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 4.8% on Insider Selling

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 270,739 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,493,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Specifically, Director Blake Borgeson sold 15,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $154,540.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,525,262 shares in the company, valued at $75,102,114.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 15,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $154,540.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,525,262 shares in the company, valued at $75,102,114.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,407.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,572. 19.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. The company had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 159,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 51,119 shares during the last quarter. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,005,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 960,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 510,204 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

