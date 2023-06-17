Ana Maria White Sells 170 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $25,557.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 15th, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $23,398.80.
- On Friday, April 14th, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total transaction of $24,920.30.
F5 Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $151.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.85. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $174.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 234.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in F5 during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.
F5 Company Profile
F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
