Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Sells $28,076.44 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) insider Timothy Rolph sold 509 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $28,076.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,448,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

AKRO opened at $54.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average of $45.13. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a current ratio of 20.83.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.29. On average, equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AKRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,610,000 after buying an additional 703,000 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,767,000 after purchasing an additional 81,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,492,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,623,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,383,000 after buying an additional 222,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,232,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,679,000 after buying an additional 355,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.