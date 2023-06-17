Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Sells $28,076.44 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) insider Timothy Rolph sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $28,076.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,448,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

AKRO stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 20.83 and a quick ratio of 20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of -0.93. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.13.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.29. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 42,582 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.