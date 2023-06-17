Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 41,438 Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stock

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 41,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $29,420.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,930,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,983.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of EMCORE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $36,500.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of EMCORE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $82,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 140,489 shares of EMCORE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $123,630.32.

EMCORE Price Performance

NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. EMCORE Co. has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMKR has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on EMCORE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCORE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the first quarter valued at about $3,571,000. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at about $960,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the first quarter valued at about $961,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

Further Reading

