Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Insider Sells $29,875.80 in Stock

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) insider Joseph A. Risico sold 58,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $29,875.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,383,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Aterian stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. Aterian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Aterian had a negative return on equity of 41.02% and a negative net margin of 83.64%. The firm had revenue of $34.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aterian, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Aterian by 121.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Aterian by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the period. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATER. BTIG Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Alliance Global Partners cut Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

