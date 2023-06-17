Richard J. Berman Sells 5,000 Shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Stock

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,761. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
BioVie Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of BIVI opened at $5.54 on Friday. BioVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts predict that BioVie Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BioVie
BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.
