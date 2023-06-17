Richard J. Berman Sells 5,000 Shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Stock

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,761. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BioVie Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of BIVI opened at $5.54 on Friday. BioVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts predict that BioVie Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIVI. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BioVie by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BioVie by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BioVie by 2,706.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BioVie by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BioVie by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

