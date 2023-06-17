Insider Buying: LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Insider Acquires 10,712 Shares of Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Rating) insider Nicholas P. Alvarez bought 10,712 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,279.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LifeMD Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LFMDP stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70. LifeMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

LifeMD Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.5547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.17%.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

